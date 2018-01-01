mannaHouse

MANNA HOUSE ASSISTANCE GUIDELINES

In order to receive any form of assistance from Manna House, the following guidelines must be followed.

AREAS OF ASSISTANCE

Manna House provides assistance in the areas listed below.

  • food and clothing

    Manna House can help provide food and clothing to you and your family in times of need.

  • utilities

    Manna House can help keep the essential utilities on so your family can live in a healthy home.

  • Rx

    Manna House can help you receive the prescriptions you need to stay healthy.

  • Finance 101 class

    Click here to take our online financial class.

In order to receive assistance from Manna House you must complete and submit a Financial assistance application and complete our Money Management 101 Course. Please click on the button below to begin.

Financial Assistance Application EnglishFinancial Assistance Application SpanishTAKE Financial 101 CLASS!
In order to receive assistance from Manna House you must complete and submit a Financial assistance application and complete our Money Management 101 Course.

Financial Assistance Application EnglishFinancial Assistance Application SpanishTAKE Financial 101 CLASS!
